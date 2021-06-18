SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department gives information on an officer-involved shooting that took place on Friday afternoon at the Norris Ridge Apartment complex in Spartanburg.
Officers say that two law enforcement officers (one with the Spartanburg Police Department and one deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office) tried to conduct a traffic stop on Daniel Morgan Avenue earlier this afternoon. However, the driver refused to stop and entered the apartment complex, according to officers.
The driver soon crashed into an unoccupied parked car, left the vehicle and began running away on foot, according to officers. Officers say that the man began to fire a firearm at the officers while he fled and one of the officers returned fire at the suspect.
Neither the suspect nor the officers were struck by any gunfire during this incident, according to officers.
The suspect continued to flee on foot. The suspect was eventually caught in the Park Hills neighborhood on Overbrook Circle at around 2:15 p.m.
Members of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and K-9 units also assisted in the search for this suspect.
The suspect was transported to Spartanburg City Hall for questioning. Officers say this is an ongoing investigation, and charges are still pending.
The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted, and they are investigating the incident. This investigation by SLED is a part of the Spartanburg Police Department's standard procedures. The South Carolina Highway Patrol was also contacted to investigate the vehicle crash.
The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave with pay. This administrative leave will depend on an internal review of the situation. This administrative leave is the standard operating procedure for the Spartanburg Police Department.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
