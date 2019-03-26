Special Message to our viewers in the Sylva, NC area:
As part of the broadcast spectrum incentive auction, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is authorized to repack the television band by assigning television stations to new channels. It is time for the translator in Sylva, NC to be sent to the factory to be rechanneled. We are sorry for the inconvenience this will cause and hopefully it will be back soon. We will be sending out notices via social media when we are back up and viewers will need to rescan to receive the new channel. The translator will be turned off at approximately at 2pm tomorrow, March 27. Again, we are sorry for any inconvenience this will cause to our viewing public.
– FOX Carolina
