GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for a collection of South Carolina clinics being sued by the federal government said they may be forced to close.
Mark Hubbard confirmed Wednesday that all nine Pain Management Associates branches in South Carolina may close unless an “alternative solution” can be found.
Hubbard released this statement on behalf of the company:
“Pain Management Associates has taken pride in providing reliable pain management to our 20,000+ patients in South Carolina for well over a decade. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to remain a financially viable company, we have been forced to consider closing operations. While we continue to seek alternative solutions to our current operational and financial challenges, if alternative solutions cannot be found we will be forced to discontinue operations in the near future. We are making every effort to keep our clinics open in order to continue to provide quality care to our patients and will continue to focus on these efforts.”
The U.S. Government named Pain Management Associates and other clinics and lab companies connected to a Pickens County chiropractor as defendants in a 115-page federal lawsuit back in May.
A worker at one Pain Management Associates location in the Upstate shared this letter that was reportedly sent to employees there:
The letter states more than 250 employees will be affected by the closure.
