Alpha Phen Reviews (2022 Update) – Can You Really Lose Weight With Polyphenols?

What is Alpha Phen?

It’s the newest weight loss pill for men and ladies that targets stubborn pounds of fat around the waist, thighs, belly, and other areas of the body. These ingredients have been subjected to several tests in reputable laboratories, thus it is clinically proved to aid weight loss by burning fats. If you’ve never seen any significant results after years of following Paleo, Keto, and calorie-restriction regimens, it’s because your body has stopped making a particular type of fat-shrinking compounds known as Polyphenols. Polyphenols have been suggested to reduce body weight and modify body composition through different mechanisms. Alpha Phen formulations have been developed with premium organic ingredients.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes exercise and a few modifications to your diet is another approach to lose weight. Alpha Phen Weight Loss pills include pure and natural substances such as Grains of Paradise, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Psyllium Husk, White Kidney Bean and Brindle Berry, which have all been shown to provide excellent fat burning results.

Does it have any side effects?

There have been no negative effects noted in the trials conducted thus far, so these natural weight loss supplements are free of any hazardous chemicals and could be tried by anyone.

Is Alpha Phen Legit or a Scam?

Is there a product on the market today that is already helping people lose weight while also providing additional advantages? We’re talking about Alpha Phen, an 12-ingredient supplement. There’s no doubt that Alpha Phen delivers what it promises. But does it help YOU lose weight in a healthy way? The question remains... how does it actually support healthy weight loss.

Let’s look at some fascinating facts about Alpha Phen supplements’ active components that you’ll find in medical journals:

It’s not like any other herbal remedy because there is scientific proof that it works. The most essential thing to remember is that the conclusions of each weight loss pill component were determined using the data.

According to a study done by the National Institutes of Health, combining all of the nutrients in Alpha Phen dramatically increases Polyphenols (Polyphenols). Polyphenols is responsible for converting food into heat. By increasing overall metabolism, burning more calories via Polyphenols encourages you to lose weight easily.

A study published in Nature Journal found that beta-alanine supplementation can help athletes perform better during exercise and reduce tiredness. The substance stimulates the formation of carnosine, an amino acid required for muscular activity during intense activities.

Another research analysis suggests that improved muscle strength leads to increased lean body mass which helps with weight loss by burning more calories. The nutrient mixture in Alpha Phen is also known to stimulate growth hormone intake, which are involved in building leaner muscles.

Essential nutrients are not only capable of burning calories, but they can also help to avoid oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is linked to the ageing process and obesity.

Antioxidants, as you are aware, are a natural substance that restricts the development of cancer cells. According to an American Cancer Society journal, antioxidants have been found to improve immune system activity, which leads to better weight loss through healthy metabolism. Increased metabolic rate is required for weight reduction because the body burns food, energy, and calories throughout the day

Alpha Phen Ingredients

Grains of Paradise

Grains of paradise is a natural fat burner that reduces hunger and boosts metabolism. This plant component is a moderate way to prevent body fat buildup and target existing fat reserves, according to studies.

Citrus Fruit Bioflavanoids

Citrus fruits include flavonoids, which boost their antioxidant action. According to LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, the chemical can cut blood glucose consumption and enhance calorie burn.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine

L-carnitine is another Alpha Phen component that increases lean muscle and improves recovery. Carnitine supplementation improves fat metabolism and delays weariness during intense workouts, according to a Journal of Nutrition study.

White Kidney Bean

White kidney bean extract aids weight loss. It blocks or neutralizes starch digestion to aid in digestion. The extract inhibits enzymes that turn carbs into sugar and fat. It slows digestive enzymes, preventing the body from turning starches into sugar and fat.

Psyllium Husk

Psyllium Husk absorbs water and helps you feel full. According to a March 2005 paper in “Nutrition,” Psyllium fiber may promote weight loss by promoting fullness after meals and prompting people to eat less throughout the day.

CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid)

Conjugated linoleic acid is an omega-6 polyunsaturated lipid. It’s a natural trans fat found in many healthful meals. “Conjugated” refers to the fatty acid molecule’s double bonds.

Panax Ginseng Root

Ginseng boosts BAT (Brown Adipose Tissue), which converts fat into energy faster. This is why ginseng boosts energy. This plant promotes ATP and gut bacteria production.

Brindle Berry

Brindle Berry includes xanthones, flavonoids, benzophenones, lactones, and phenolic acids. Brindle Berry rind contains hydroxycitric acid and polyphenols (B)-luteolin and kaempferol. Some claim the rind’s 400 mg of HCA decreases hunger and inhibits fat formation.

Forskolin-Coleus (Plectranthus Barbatus)

Coleus forskohlii has been used for heart problems, asthma, and skin infections since ancient times. Forskolin, found in coleus forskohlii, promotes weight loss and lean body mass. Forskolin improves blood pressure and boosts testosterone.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Coffee beans contain antioxidants and other beneficial substances. Green coffee bean extract may aid weight loss by lowering blood pressure. It regulates blood sugar, improves blood pressure and cholesterol, and provides antioxidants.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea contains flavanols, flavandiols, flavonoids, and phenolic acids. Most green tea polyphenoles are catechins. You can take this super-concentrated version with or after a meal to increase your metabolism.

Black Pepper Extract

Piperine, a component of black pepper that generates a burning sensation when applied to the skin, blocks new fat cell growth, according to early study. Black pepper may give an ecological treatment for fat-related disorders like obesity if further studies confirm these results. It’s high in healthy fats and dietary fiber. High in healthy fats and fiber, which can help you lose weight.

How does Alpha Phen work?

Alpha Phen was developed with a combination of vital nutrients chosen from peer-reviewed research, according to the manufacturer. It’s one of the few diet pills that may help you lose weight without causing any problems.

In studies, alpha phen has been discovered to raise Polyphenol intake, which leads to enhanced metabolic function and weight loss. The solution was found to increase carnosine production, an amino acid required for muscles to contract during strenuous activities. Improved muscle strength was also linked with greater lean body mass reduction, resulting in quicker weight loss.

Alpha Phen’s ingredients are all safe and useful to our bodies. As a result, it is one of the few nutritional supplements that may help you lose weight without having any negative side effects.

Alpha Phen contains plant-based dietary nutrients such as polyphenolic compounds (e.g., flavonoids, anthocyanines, and phenolic acids) were demonstrated to have potential health benefits for the treatment of obesity,

Conclusion

There are no negative effects or risks associated with Alpha Phen pills. You can now live your life without being concerned about extra pounds! It may help you change your eating habits and lead a healthy lifestyle free of any obesity-related health concerns.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.