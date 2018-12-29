(FOX Carolina) - Clemson fans are now able to pick up something to show the Tigers' sweet victory on their sleeves...specifically because of the shirts they can buy!
Academy Sports + Outdoors announced Saturday that immediately following Clemson's Cotton Bowl victory, all store locations in South Carolina are now selling official championship apparel celebrating the win.
All products on sale are T-shirts for both adults and youth. The shirt designs include a "Nike Cotton Bowl Champs" option along with a "National Championship-bound" choice.
Clemson fans can go pick out their shirt of choice right now.
