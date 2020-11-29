GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlantic Coast Conference says college football games this Saturday have been shuffled with new game times and networks.
The ACC says Florida State will not travel to Duke Saturday, but instead Miami University will. So far, about 87% of the ACC's scheduled games for the 2020 schedule have been played.
Here's the new lineup for December 5 (all times Eastern):
- Western Carolina at North Carolina kicks off at noon on the ACC Network
- Syracuse at Notre Dame kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN (previously announced)
- Boston College at Virginia kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on regional sports network New England Sports Network
- Georgia Tech at NC State kicks off at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network
- Clemson at Virginia Tech kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC
- Miami at Duke kicks off at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network
