Athletics Angels Baseball

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died by choking on vomit after using drugs and alcohol, according to the Tarrant County, Texas, medical examiner's office.

Opioids, including fentanyl, oxycodone and oxymorphone, were found in his system, as well as alcohol, according to toxicology results.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead at a Hilton hotel in Southlake, Texas, on July 1. The autopsy was performed the following day.

CNN has reached out to the Los Angeles Angels and Skaggs' family for comment.

CNN's Michael Nedelman contributed to this report.

