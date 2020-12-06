COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Shane Beamer is returning to South Carolina, this time as head football coach.
A source close to the search told The Associated Press on Saturday night that Beamer will be hired and take over the program run the past five seasons by Will Muschamp. Muschamp was let go last month with three games remaining.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because South Carolina has not yet made the hire official.
Beamer is the son of former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and served on the Gamecocks’ staff from 2007-2010. The younger Beamer has spent the past three seasons as assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oklahoma.
South Carolina is ended a 2-8 season with a 41-18 loss at Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.