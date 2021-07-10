Ashleigh Barty becomes first Australian woman to win Wimbledon single's title in 41 years

Ashleigh Barty clinched her first Wimbledon title after beating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 in the women's final on Saturday. Barty is shown playing a forehand during her Ladies' Singles Final match against Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic on Day Twelve of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2021 in London, England.