ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) - Atlanta Braves fans who want a chance to hang out with their favorite players, coaches, and Braves alumni have a chance this Saturday at Chop Fest 2019.
Chop Fest, hosted at SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta, starts at 10 a.m. and goes all the way to 6 p.m. Braves officials say this gives fans a chance to see their team up-close and personal before the season begins.
The one-day event will feature a variety of activities, including question & answer sessions, baseball clinics, autograph and photo sessions with players; interactive attractions, live entertainment, and more.
More information on Chop Fest can be found here.
