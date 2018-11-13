Atlanta, GA (Fox Carolina) -- Brian Snitker has won the National League Manager of the Year award, officials announced today. Snitker captured 17 of the 30 first place votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America.
In his second full season as manager and his 42nd with the Braves organization, Snitker led the Braves to a 90-72 record and the 18th division title in franchise history. He became the sixth Braves manager to take the team to the postseason by his second full season and the first since Fredi González led the 2012 club to the Wild Card Game.
Prior to Snitker, Hall of Famer Bobby Cox was the only Braves manager to win Manager of the Year, earning the award in 1991, 2004 and 2005.
Snitker joined the organization as a non-drafted free agent in 1977. He managed for 20 seasons in the minor leagues, compiling a 1,301-1,309 (.498) record, with five of his clubs advancing to postseason play.
The Braves finished with a National League high-tying 20 victories in their final at-bat this season after also leading the league in such victories the last two years. They had 20 last season and 19 in 2016. Since Snitker took over as interim manager on May 17, 2016, the Braves have collected 57 last at-bats wins, most in the majors.
The other four Braves managers to take the team to the postseason by his second full season were George Stallings, Fred Taney, Lum Harris and Joe Torre. Stallings won the World Series in 1914 with the Boston Braves in his second season as manager, while Taney won the 1957 World Series in his managerial debut.
Lum Harris led the team to a N.L. West title in 1969 in his second year as manager and the club won the N.L. West in Joe Torre’s first season in 1982.
Snitker agreed to a two-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season on October 15.
