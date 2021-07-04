It looks like there's no stopping Max Verstappen this season in Formula One as the Red Bull driver cruised to victory in the Austrian Grand Prix.
Sunday was the 23-year-old Dutch driver's third successive grand prix win following his French and Styrian GP victories as Verstappen extended his lead over world champion Lewis Hamilton in the world drivers' standings.
Hamilton finished way back in fourth, with his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas taking second, while Lando Norris clinched an impressive third despite being penalized for forcing Sergio Perez off the track.
After nine races of the 2021 season, Verstappen has accumulated 182 points, 32 more than Hamilton.
More to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.