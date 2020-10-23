ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Barnes is back behind the plate to catch Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler in Game 3 of the World Series.
Will Smith is moving from catcher to designated hitter in place of A.J. Pollock, who is out of the lineup.
Joc Pederson has been inserted in left field, Chris Taylor shifts from left field to second base and Kiké Hernández is out of the lineup.
Tampa Bay is going with the same lineup and batting order as in its Game 2 win that tied the Series at one game apiece.
