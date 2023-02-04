Saturday's contest at Littlejohn Coliseum has the Miami Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4 ACC) squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC) at 3:00 PM ET (on February 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 73-71 victory for the Hurricanes, so it should be a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Miami projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Clemson. The over/under is listed at 147.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Clemson vs. Miami Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum Line: Clemson -1.5

Clemson -1.5 Point Total: 147.5

Clemson vs. Miami Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 73, Clemson 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Miami

Pick ATS: Miami (+1.5)



Miami (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Clemson is 9-11-0 against the spread, while Miami's ATS record this season is 9-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tigers are 10-10-0 and the Hurricanes are 7-11-0. The two teams score an average of 152.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's total. Clemson has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the past 10 games. Miami has gone 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers' +165 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.8 points per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 66.6 per contest (92nd in college basketball).

Clemson grabs 32.7 rebounds per game (142nd in college basketball) while conceding 31 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

Clemson makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 36.2% from deep while its opponents hit 32.1% from long range.

The Tigers' 98 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 68th in college basketball, and the 88.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 127th in college basketball.

Clemson has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (106th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (273rd in college basketball).

