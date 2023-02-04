Saturday's contest between the Furman Paladins (18-6, 9-2 SoCon) and Wofford Terriers (13-11, 5-6 SoCon) matching up at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 79-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Paladins, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, Wofford should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 10.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 148.5 total.

Furman vs. Wofford Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Where: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Timmons Arena

Timmons Arena Line: Furman -10.5

Furman -10.5 Point Total: 148.5

Furman vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 79, Wofford 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. Wofford

Pick ATS: Wofford (+10.5)



Wofford (+10.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Furman's record against the spread this season is 12-7-0, and Wofford's is 11-9-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Paladins are 10-9-0 and the Terriers are 14-6-0. The two teams score 156.1 points per game, 7.6 more points than this matchup's total. Furman has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the last 10 contests. Wofford has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (scoring 82 points per game to rank 16th in college basketball while allowing 71.7 per outing to rank 246th in college basketball) and have a +248 scoring differential overall.

Furman wins the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. It collects 32.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 131st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.5 per outing.

Furman hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball) while shooting 34.8% from deep (150th in college basketball). It is making 2.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game while shooting 35.1%.

The Paladins rank fourth in college basketball with 104.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 209th in college basketball defensively with 91.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Furman has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball play), 1.3 fewer than the 12.8 it forces on average (142nd in college basketball).

