The South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9 SEC) will look to stop a seven-game losing stretch when visiting the Missouri Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET.

South Carolina vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SECN

South Carolina Stats Insights

The Gamecocks' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (44.1%).

South Carolina has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 220th.

The Gamecocks put up an average of 63.7 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 74.8 the Tigers give up.

South Carolina has an 8-10 record when allowing fewer than 81.9 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home, South Carolina scores 62.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.6.

The Gamecocks are giving up fewer points at home (69.0 per game) than on the road (78.3).

Beyond the arc, South Carolina makes more treys on the road (9.4 per game) than at home (7.0), and makes a higher percentage on the road (37.7%) than at home (29.7%).

