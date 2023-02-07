How to Watch South Carolina vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (8-15, 1-9 SEC) will look to stop a seven-game losing stretch when visiting the Missouri Tigers (17-6, 5-5 SEC) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET.
South Carolina vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SECN
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks' 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (44.1%).
- South Carolina has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 220th.
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 63.7 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 74.8 the Tigers give up.
- South Carolina has an 8-10 record when allowing fewer than 81.9 points.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- At home, South Carolina scores 62.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 69.6.
- The Gamecocks are giving up fewer points at home (69.0 per game) than on the road (78.3).
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina makes more treys on the road (9.4 per game) than at home (7.0), and makes a higher percentage on the road (37.7%) than at home (29.7%).
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 81-78
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/31/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 66-51
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/4/2023
|Arkansas
|L 65-63
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/7/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/14/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
