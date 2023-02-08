The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-13, 5-7 Big South) are at home in Big South play against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-15, 4-8 Big South) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Spartans are 3.5-point favorites in the game. The over/under is set at 142.5 in the matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: G.B. Hodge Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina Upstate -3.5 142.5

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Charleston Southern has combined with its opponents to score more than 142.5 points in nine of 19 games this season.

Charleston Southern's games this year have had a 149.1-point total on average, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charleston Southern is 10-9-0 against the spread this season.

Charleston Southern has been victorious in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Buccaneers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +150 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charleston Southern has a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats

South Carolina Upstate vs Charleston Southern Total Facts Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina Upstate 8 42.1% 68.2 142.9 70.1 144.5 139.4 Charleston Southern 9 47.4% 74.7 142.9 74.4 144.5 142.1

Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends

Charleston Southern has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Buccaneers have gone over the total five times.

Charleston Southern has won six games against the spread this season in conference play, while failing to cover six times.

The Buccaneers put up only 4.6 more points per game (74.7) than the Spartans give up to opponents (70.1).

Charleston Southern has put together a 6-3 ATS record and a 7-5 overall record in games it scores more than 70.1 points.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits

South Carolina Upstate and Charleston Southern Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina Upstate 10-9-0 0-2 9-10-0 Charleston Southern 10-9-0 7-5 12-7-0

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits

South Carolina Upstate Charleston Southern 8-2 Home Record 5-6 2-11 Away Record 3-9 5-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.2 63.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

