Wednesday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Longwood Lancers (16-9, 8-4 Big South) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-20, 1-11 Big South) at Willett Hall features the Blue Hose's Terrell Ard Jr. as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Longwood

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Willett Hall

Willett Hall Location: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian's Last Game

In its previous game, Presbyterian lost to the Gardner-Webb on Saturday, 56-48. Its high scorer was Jalen Forrest with 13 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Forrest 13 4 1 1 0 2 Crosby James 10 0 1 0 0 2 Kobe Stewart 6 7 0 0 0 1

Presbyterian Players to Watch

The Blue Hose get 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Marquis Barnett.

Ard leads the Blue Hose in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 7.5 points and 1.0 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Owen McCormack gives the Blue Hose 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Blue Hose get 6.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Kobe Stewart.

Trevon Reddish is averaging a team-best 2.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 6.6 points and 3.9 rebounds, making 44.5% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)