Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-11) and the Clemson Lady Tigers (13-12) squaring off at Littlejohn Coliseum (on February 9) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 victory for Georgia Tech.
The Lady Tigers lost their most recent game 69-64 against Wake Forest on Sunday.
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Clemson 58
Clemson Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Tigers beat the Virginia Tech Hokies, the No. 22 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 64-59 on December 29, it was their season's best victory.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (nine).
Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-57 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on January 22
- 79-54 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on December 8
- 60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on January 1
- 72-57 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on January 15
- 80-62 over Northern Arizona (No. 148) on November 26
Clemson Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 67.0 points per game to rank 146th in college basketball while giving up 63.7 per outing to rank 161st in college basketball) and have a +82 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Clemson is scoring 64.1 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (67.0 points per game) is 2.9 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Lady Tigers have played worse when playing at home this year, averaging 67.1 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, Clemson is giving up 60.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 65.9.
- The Lady Tigers have been scoring 65.0 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 67.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
