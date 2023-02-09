How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Auburn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (23-0) will look to extend a 23-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Auburn Tigers (13-9) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
South Carolina vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks put up 17.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tigers allow (65).
- South Carolina has a 20-0 record when giving up fewer than 69 points.
- South Carolina has put together a 20-0 record in games it scores more than 65 points.
- The Tigers put up 69 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 48.3 the Gamecocks give up.
- When Auburn totals more than 48.3 points, it is 13-7.
- Auburn's record is 13-5 when it allows fewer than 82.2 points.
- This year the Tigers are shooting 35.9% from the field, 6% higher than the Gamecocks give up.
- The Gamecocks shoot 46.7% from the field, 7.9% lower than the Tigers concede.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|@ Alabama
|W 65-52
|Foster Auditorium
|2/2/2023
|Kentucky
|W 87-69
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ UConn
|W 81-77
|XL Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|2/12/2023
|LSU
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/16/2023
|Florida
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
