Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-14) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-15) matching up at Kimmel Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 63-62 win for Presbyterian according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their last game on Wednesday, the Blue Hose claimed a 77-64 victory over Longwood.
Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
Presbyterian vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Presbyterian 63, UNC Asheville 62
Presbyterian Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Hose took down the No. 166-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Longwood Lancers, 77-64, on February 8, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Presbyterian is 8-8 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.
Presbyterian 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-53 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on January 18
- 67-54 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on November 30
- 67-53 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 25
- 78-65 at home over Radford (No. 339) on December 31
- 68-67 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on November 15
Presbyterian Performance Insights
- The Blue Hose put up 65.7 points per game (171st in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per contest (218th in college basketball). They have a +7 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Presbyterian is putting up more points (67.7 per game) than it is overall (65.7) in 2022-23.
- The Blue Hose average 75.3 points per game at home, and 56.1 away.
- Presbyterian is giving up fewer points at home (60.2 per game) than away (70.6).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Blue Hose are putting up 68.3 points per game, 2.6 more than their season average (65.7).
