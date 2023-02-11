South Carolina State vs. Coppin State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Coppin State Lady Eagles (5-16) matching up with the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (2-20) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-54 victory for heavily favored Coppin State.
In their last outing on Monday, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 76-64 loss to Morgan State.
South Carolina State vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
South Carolina State vs. Coppin State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Coppin State 70, South Carolina State 54
South Carolina State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Bulldogs notched their best win of the season on February 4, when they defeated the Coppin State Lady Eagles, who rank No. 233 in our computer rankings, 63-61.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Lady Bulldogs are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, South Carolina State is 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.
South Carolina State Performance Insights
- The Lady Bulldogs are being outscored by 25.1 points per game with a -553 scoring differential overall. They put up 47.0 points per game (360th in college basketball) and give up 72.1 per outing (335th in college basketball).
- South Carolina State's offense has been better in MEAC games this season, scoring 51.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 47.0 PPG.
- Offensively the Lady Bulldogs have fared better when playing at home this season, putting up 50.2 points per game, compared to 45.3 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, South Carolina State is ceding 17.3 fewer points per game (58.0) than in road games (75.3).
- The Lady Bulldogs have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 50.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 3.5 points more than the 47.0 they've scored this season.
