Saturday's contest that pits the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-14) against the Winthrop Eagles (6-17) at G.B. Hodge Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-50 in favor of South Carolina Upstate, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Spartans are coming off of a 71-67 victory over Charleston Southern in their most recent game on Wednesday.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 73, Winthrop 50

South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' best win this season came in a 55-42 victory over the Longwood Lancers on January 14.

South Carolina Upstate has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (seven).

South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Best Wins

62-60 on the road over High Point (No. 218) on January 7

66-55 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 21

55-49 at home over Radford (No. 339) on January 4

64-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 350) on December 12

59-57 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on December 31

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights