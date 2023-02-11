Saturday's contest that pits the Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-14) against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (9-15) at Kimmel Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Presbyterian. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Bulldogs took care of business in their last matchup 65-59 against Winthrop on Wednesday.

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

UNC Asheville vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Presbyterian 63, UNC Asheville 62

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

  • When it comes to their best win this season, the Bulldogs took down the High Point Panthers on the road on February 1 by a score of 64-51.
  • UNC Asheville has nine losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on February 4
  • 64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on November 28
  • 54-48 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 2
  • 65-59 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 8
  • 43-40 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on January 18

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

  • The Bulldogs are being outscored by five points per game with a -119 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.8 points per game (322nd in college basketball) and give up 61.8 per outing (114th in college basketball).
  • UNC Asheville is posting 53.3 points per game this season in conference action, which is 3.5 fewer points per game than its season average (56.8).
  • When playing at home, the Bulldogs are averaging 5.7 more points per game (59.4) than they are away from home (53.7).
  • Defensively, UNC Asheville has played better at home this season, giving up 56.8 points per game, compared to 67.6 away from home.
  • In their last 10 games, the Bulldogs have been racking up 54.2 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 56.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

