Saturday's contest features the Winthrop Eagles (11-15, 6-7 Big South) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-13, 6-7 Big South) clashing at Winthrop Coliseum (on February 11) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-69 victory for Winthrop.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Winthrop Coliseum

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 73, South Carolina Upstate 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate

Computer Predicted Spread: Winthrop (-4.8)

Winthrop (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142

Winthrop has put together a 10-12-0 record against the spread this season, while South Carolina Upstate is 11-9-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Eagles are 11-11-0 and the Spartans are 9-11-0. Over the last 10 games, Winthrop is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall while South Carolina Upstate has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles' -28 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.3 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while giving up 73.4 per contest (283rd in college basketball).

Winthrop loses the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. it collects 28.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 341st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.4 per outing.

Winthrop knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (43rd in college basketball), 1.0 more than its opponents (7.8). It is shooting 37% from beyond the arc (42nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.3%.

The Eagles rank 139th in college basketball with 95.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 320th in college basketball defensively with 96.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Winthrop has lost the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 14 (328th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (167th in college basketball).

