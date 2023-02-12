Sunday's game features the Louisville Cardinals (18-8) and the Clemson Lady Tigers (14-12) matching up at KFC Yum! Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-53 win for heavily favored Louisville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Lady Tigers claimed a 57-41 victory against Georgia Tech.

Clemson vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

Clemson vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 79, Clemson 53

Clemson Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' signature win of the season came in a 64-59 victory versus the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 29.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (nine).

Clemson 2022-23 Best Wins

57-41 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on February 9

67-57 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on January 22

79-54 at home over Charlotte (No. 82) on December 8

60-59 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101) on January 1

72-57 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 119) on January 15

Clemson Performance Insights