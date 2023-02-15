The Clemson Tigers (18-7, 10-4 ACC) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (8-18, 6-9 ACC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3.

Clemson vs. Florida State Game Info

Clemson Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Seminoles' opponents have hit.

In games Clemson shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 15-2 overall.

The Tigers are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles sit at 320th.

The Tigers put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (73.7) than the Seminoles allow (75.6).

When Clemson puts up more than 75.6 points, it is 11-1.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Clemson has performed better at home this year, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Tigers have been better at home this year, allowing 65.3 points per game, compared to 73.3 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Clemson has fared better at home this year, making 8.4 threes per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Clemson Schedule