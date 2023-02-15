Wednesday's contest at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has the High Point Panthers (12-12) squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 67-55 win as our model heavily favors High Point.

The Blue Hose head into this matchup on the heels of a 76-73 victory against UNC Asheville on Saturday.

Presbyterian vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Presbyterian vs. High Point Score Prediction

  • Prediction: High Point 67, Presbyterian 55

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

  • The Blue Hose's best win this season came in a 77-64 victory over the Longwood Lancers on February 8.
  • Presbyterian has eight losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

Presbyterian 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 82-53 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 222) on January 18
  • 67-54 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on November 30
  • 76-73 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on February 11
  • 67-53 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on January 25
  • 78-65 at home over Radford (No. 339) on December 31

Presbyterian Performance Insights

  • The Blue Hose have a +10 scoring differential, putting up 66.1 points per game (166th in college basketball) and giving up 65.7 (223rd in college basketball).
  • In conference play, Presbyterian is averaging more points (68.3 per game) than it is overall (66.1) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Blue Hose are putting up 75.3 points per game, 17.7 more than they are averaging on the road (57.6).
  • At home Presbyterian is conceding 60.2 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than it is away (70.8).
  • The Blue Hose are averaging 69.3 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 3.2 more than their average for the season (66.1).

