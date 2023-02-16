Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Troy Trojans (16-9) and Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (11-14) squaring off at Trojan Arena has a projected final score of 78-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Troy, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Lady Chanticleers are coming off of an 80-68 loss to Southern Miss in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Coastal Carolina vs. Troy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Troy 78, Coastal Carolina 62
Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Chanticleers' signature victory this season came against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 128) in our computer rankings. The Lady Chanticleers brought home the 68-57 win on the road on December 31.
- The Trojans have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).
Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 at home over JMU (No. 162) on January 26
- 65-61 at home over Marshall (No. 165) on January 12
- 70-67 at home over Appalachian State (No. 211) on February 4
- 69-54 at home over Furman (No. 243) on December 11
- 68-57 on the road over Georgia State (No. 285) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Coastal Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Chanticleers put up 69.1 points per game (110th in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per contest (255th in college basketball). They have a +44 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
- In Sun Belt action, Coastal Carolina has averaged 1.1 fewer points (68) than overall (69.1) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Chanticleers score 75.4 points per game at home, and 63.2 on the road.
- Coastal Carolina is giving up fewer points at home (57 per game) than on the road (76.8).
- While the Lady Chanticleers are posting 69.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, producing 68.2 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.