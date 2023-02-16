Thursday's game between the Furman Lady Paladins (10-15) and the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (15-10) at McKenzie Arena has a projected final score of 66-62 based on our computer prediction, with Furman taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 16.

The Lady Paladins dropped their most recent outing 74-69 against UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Furman vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 66, Chattanooga 62

Furman Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lady Paladins beat the Presbyterian Blue Hose 67-60 on November 11.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Furman is 7-8 (.467%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

Furman 2022-23 Best Wins

65-64 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 332) on December 7

75-67 at home over Radford (No. 339) on December 18

60-46 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 349) on January 14

66-53 at home over Western Carolina (No. 349) on February 9

71-51 at home over South Carolina State (No. 353) on January 1

Furman Performance Insights