The South Carolina Gamecocks (25-0) aim to extend a 25-game winning run when they host the Florida Gators (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

South Carolina vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

The Gators score 20.5 more points per game (69.5) than the Gamecocks give up (49.0).

Florida has a 14-8 record when allowing fewer than 82.5 points.

Florida is 14-10 when it scores more than 49.0 points.

The Gamecocks score 82.5 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 67.6 the Gators allow.

South Carolina is 22-0 when scoring more than 67.6 points.

South Carolina has a 23-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.

The Gamecocks shoot 47.2% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Gators concede defensively.

The Gators shoot 37.8% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Gamecocks concede.

South Carolina Schedule