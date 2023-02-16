How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (25-0) aim to extend a 25-game winning run when they host the Florida Gators (14-11) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
South Carolina vs. Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Gators score 20.5 more points per game (69.5) than the Gamecocks give up (49.0).
- Florida has a 14-8 record when allowing fewer than 82.5 points.
- Florida is 14-10 when it scores more than 49.0 points.
- The Gamecocks score 82.5 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 67.6 the Gators allow.
- South Carolina is 22-0 when scoring more than 67.6 points.
- South Carolina has a 23-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.
- The Gamecocks shoot 47.2% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Gators concede defensively.
- The Gators shoot 37.8% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Gamecocks concede.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ UConn
|W 81-77
|XL Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Auburn
|W 83-48
|Neville Arena
|2/12/2023
|LSU
|W 88-64
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/16/2023
|Florida
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/23/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
