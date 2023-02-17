Friday's contest at TD Arena has the Stony Brook Seawolves (14-9) squaring off against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-13) at 7:00 PM ET on February 17. Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Stony Brook.

The Cougars took care of business in their most recent game 90-56 against Delaware on Sunday.

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 71, Charleston (SC) 65

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

The Cougars' signature win this season came against the Towson Tigers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in our computer rankings. The Cougars brought home the 53-48 win on the road on December 29.

Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins

90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 183) on February 12

85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 226) on December 2

70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 244) on January 20

79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 289) on November 30

55-47 at home over Hofstra (No. 304) on January 15

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights