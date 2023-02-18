Charleston Southern vs. Winthrop Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Saturday's game at Winthrop Coliseum has the Winthrop Eagles (8-18) squaring off against the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (4-22) at 3:00 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 62-57 victory for Winthrop, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Lady Buccaneers lost their last matchup 75-48 against Campbell on Wednesday.
Charleston Southern vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
Charleston Southern vs. Winthrop Score Prediction
- Prediction: Winthrop 62, Charleston Southern 57
Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Buccaneers' signature win this season came in a 76-72 victory against the Longwood Lancers on January 28.
- Charleston Southern has 13 losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.
Charleston Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-43 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 23
- 53-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 25
Charleston Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Buccaneers have a -475 scoring differential, falling short by 18.3 points per game. They're putting up 53.1 points per game, 347th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.4 per outing to rank 324th in college basketball.
- In Big South games, Charleston Southern has averaged 3.8 more points (56.9) than overall (53.1) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Buccaneers are putting up more points at home (57.8 per game) than away (48.4).
- Charleston Southern allows 68.0 points per game at home, and 74.8 away.
- The Lady Buccaneers have fared better offensively in their previous 10 games, compiling 54.6 points per contest, 1.5 more than their season average of 53.1.
