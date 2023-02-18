South Carolina Upstate vs. High Point Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the High Point Panthers (13-12) versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-17) at G.B. Hodge Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-55 in favor of High Point, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Spartans are coming off of a 97-64 loss to Longwood in their last outing on Wednesday.
South Carolina Upstate vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
South Carolina Upstate vs. High Point Score Prediction
- Prediction: High Point 68, South Carolina Upstate 55
South Carolina Upstate Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans took down the No. 236-ranked (according to our computer rankings) High Point Panthers, 62-60, on January 7, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- South Carolina Upstate has 12 losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
South Carolina Upstate 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-49 at home over Radford (No. 294) on January 4
- 64-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 318) on December 12
- 66-55 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on January 21
- 55-42 at home over Longwood (No. 340) on January 14
- 59-57 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 355) on December 31
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights
- The Spartans average 52.3 points per game (350th in college basketball) while giving up 63.3 per outing (150th in college basketball). They have a -286 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 11.0 points per game.
- Offensively, South Carolina Upstate is averaging 56.3 points per game this season in conference games. To compare, its season average (52.3 points per game) is 4 PPG lower.
- The Spartans score 54.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 50.0 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.6 points per contest.
- Defensively, South Carolina Upstate has been better in home games this year, giving up 56.1 points per game, compared to 70.5 in road games.
- The Spartans have been scoring 56.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 52.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.