Saturday's game features the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (23-4) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-16) squaring off at Paul Porter Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-54 win for heavily favored Gardner-Webb according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Bulldogs took care of business in their most recent matchup 52-49 against Radford on Wednesday.

UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 77, UNC Asheville 54

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win this season came in a 64-51 victory over the High Point Panthers on February 1.

UNC Asheville has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (10).

UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins

52-49 at home over Radford (No. 294) on February 15

68-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 343) on November 18

68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 349) on February 4

64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 28

54-48 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UNC Asheville Performance Insights