UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:51 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (23-4) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-16) squaring off at Paul Porter Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-54 win for heavily favored Gardner-Webb according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Bulldogs took care of business in their most recent matchup 52-49 against Radford on Wednesday.
UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction
- Prediction: Gardner-Webb 77, UNC Asheville 54
UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' best win this season came in a 64-51 victory over the High Point Panthers on February 1.
- UNC Asheville has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (10).
UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 52-49 at home over Radford (No. 294) on February 15
- 68-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 343) on November 18
- 68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 349) on February 4
- 64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 28
- 54-48 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UNC Asheville Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have a -119 scoring differential, falling short by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 57.2 points per game, 319th in college basketball, and are allowing 61.8 per outing to rank 106th in college basketball.
- UNC Asheville scores fewer points in conference play (54.5 per game) than overall (57.2).
- At home the Bulldogs are scoring 59.8 points per game, 6.1 more than they are averaging away (53.7).
- At home, UNC Asheville concedes 57.5 points per game. On the road, it concedes 67.6.
- Over their past 10 games, the Bulldogs are putting up 56.2 points per contest, compared to their season average of 57.2.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.