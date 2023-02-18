Saturday's contest between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-13) and the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-17) at Greensboro Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-56 and heavily favors UNC Greensboro to take home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Catamounts head into this matchup following an 83-62 loss to Wofford on Saturday.

Western Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Western Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 67, Western Carolina 56

Western Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Lady Catamounts took down the Chattanooga Lady Mocs in a 56-48 win on January 28. It was their signature victory of the season.

Western Carolina has 11 losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

Western Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

53-49 at home over Wofford (No. 167) on January 12

49-46 at home over Campbell (No. 279) on December 6

68-59 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 342) on December 1

58-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 349) on November 18

48-47 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on November 10

Western Carolina Performance Insights