Saturday's contest at McKenzie Arena has the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (16-10) squaring off against the Wofford Terriers (17-8) at 7:00 PM (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 victory for Chattanooga, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Terriers' most recent outing was an 83-45 loss to East Tennessee State on Thursday.

Wofford vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Wofford vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Chattanooga 65, Wofford 60

Wofford Schedule Analysis

  • The Terriers registered their best win of the season on January 19, when they beat the Chattanooga Lady Mocs, who rank No. 160 in our computer rankings, 64-51.

Wofford 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 76-71 on the road over Mercer (No. 173) on January 26
  • 72-51 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on November 30
  • 84-69 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on November 16
  • 79-75 on the road over Samford (No. 226) on January 28
  • 88-79 on the road over High Point (No. 235) on November 19

Wofford Performance Insights

  • The Terriers are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game, with a +91 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.4 points per game (101st in college basketball) and give up 65.8 per outing (227th in college basketball).
  • In conference play, Wofford is averaging fewer points (65.5 per game) than it is overall (69.4) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Terriers average 72.6 points per game. On the road, they average 66.9.
  • At home Wofford is conceding 56.9 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than it is away (72.7).
  • In their previous 10 games, the Terriers are posting 64.2 points per contest, 5.2 fewer points than their season average (69.4).

