Sunday's contest at Schar Center has the Elon Phoenix (8-17) squaring off against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-14) at 2:00 PM (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a 67-64 victory for Elon, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Cougars lost their last game 82-75 against Stony Brook on Friday.

Charleston (SC) vs. Elon Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Charleston (SC) vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 67, Charleston (SC) 64

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

The Cougars' signature victory this season came against the Towson Tigers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 138) in our computer rankings. The Cougars brought home the 53-48 win on the road on December 29.

The Phoenix have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (six).

Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins

90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 173) on February 12

85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 216) on December 2

70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 252) on January 20

79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 294) on November 30

55-47 at home over Hofstra (No. 306) on January 15

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights