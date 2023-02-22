The Syracuse Orange (16-11, 9-7 ACC) take on a fellow ACC opponent, the Clemson Tigers (19-8, 11-5 ACC), on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Syracuse matchup.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Clemson vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Clemson has put together a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 17 out of the Tigers' 27 games have gone over the point total.

Syracuse has compiled a 15-10-1 ATS record so far this season.

A total of 14 Orange games this year have hit the over.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Clemson is 40th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much higher than its computer rankings (81st).

Sportsbooks have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +40000 at the beginning of the season to +15000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 18th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Clemson has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

