How to Watch South Carolina vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - February 22
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 SEC) will look to halt a seven-game home losing skid when taking on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 SEC) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
South Carolina vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks are shooting 40% from the field, 3% higher than the 37% the Crimson Tide's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, South Carolina has an 8-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 21st.
- The Gamecocks average only 3.6 fewer points per game (64.7) than the Crimson Tide allow their opponents to score (68.3).
- South Carolina has a 10-12 record when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- South Carolina is scoring fewer points at home (62.5 per game) than on the road (70.7).
- At home the Gamecocks are conceding 69.5 points per game, seven fewer points than they are away (76.5).
- At home, South Carolina knocks down 7 triples per game, 2.9 fewer than it averages away (9.9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (29.4%) than on the road (38.5%) as well.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|W 64-61
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/14/2023
|Vanderbilt
|L 75-64
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ LSU
|W 82-73
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|2/22/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.