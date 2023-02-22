Wednesday's game at The Buc Dome has the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-17) matching up with the Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (5-22) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 62-60 win for UNC Asheville, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Bulldogs fell in their last matchup 82-58 against Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

UNC Asheville vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

UNC Asheville vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UNC Asheville 62, Charleston Southern 60

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, the Bulldogs took down the High Point Panthers 64-51 on February 1.
  • UNC Asheville has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (10).

UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 52-49 at home over Radford (No. 295) on February 15
  • 68-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 343) on November 18
  • 64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 28
  • 68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 4
  • 65-59 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 8

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

  • The Bulldogs' -143 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 57.3 points per game (317th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per contest (130th in college basketball).
  • In conference action, UNC Asheville is averaging fewer points (54.8 per game) than it is overall (57.3) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Bulldogs are putting up 59.8 points per game, 5.7 more than they are averaging on the road (54.1).
  • UNC Asheville concedes 57.5 points per game at home, and 68.8 on the road.
  • The Bulldogs are putting up 57.5 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 0.2 more than their average for the season (57.3).

