Thursday's contest between the Mercer Bears (11-14) and the Furman Lady Paladins (10-17) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 69-59 based on our computer prediction, with Mercer securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

Last time out, the Lady Paladins lost 66-63 to East Tennessee State on Saturday.

Furman vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Furman vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 69, Furman 59

Furman Schedule Analysis

The Lady Paladins' best win this season came in a 75-67 victory over the Radford Highlanders on December 18.

The Lady Paladins have seven losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Furman 2022-23 Best Wins

67-60 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 317) on November 11

65-64 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on December 7

60-46 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on January 14

66-53 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on February 9

71-58 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 354) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Furman Performance Insights