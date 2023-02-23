Furman vs. Mercer Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Mercer Bears (11-14) and the Furman Lady Paladins (10-17) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 69-59 based on our computer prediction, with Mercer securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
Last time out, the Lady Paladins lost 66-63 to East Tennessee State on Saturday.
Furman vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Furman vs. Mercer Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mercer 69, Furman 59
Furman Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Paladins' best win this season came in a 75-67 victory over the Radford Highlanders on December 18.
- The Lady Paladins have seven losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.
Furman 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-60 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 317) on November 11
- 65-64 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 340) on December 7
- 60-46 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on January 14
- 66-53 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on February 9
- 71-58 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 354) on November 26
Furman Performance Insights
- The Lady Paladins score 63.5 points per game (213th in college basketball) and allow 63.7 (162nd in college basketball) for a -5 scoring differential overall.
- With 57.9 points per game in SoCon tilts, Furman is scoring 5.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.5 PPG).
- The Lady Paladins average 71.2 points per game at home, compared to 56.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 14.8 points per contest.
- Defensively, Furman has been better in home games this season, giving up 58.1 points per game, compared to 68.9 away from home.
- The Lady Paladins' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 59.1 points a contest compared to the 63.5 they've averaged this season.
