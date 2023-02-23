The Tennessee Lady Volunteers (20-9) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks (27-0), winners of 27 straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks score 15.7 more points per game (82) than the Lady Volunteers allow their opponents to score (66.3).
  • When South Carolina gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 27-0.
  • South Carolina has put together a 23-0 record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.
  • The Lady Volunteers record 77.6 points per game, 28.1 more points than the 49.5 the Gamecocks allow.
  • Tennessee has a 20-9 record when putting up more than 49.5 points.
  • Tennessee's record is 20-6 when it allows fewer than 82 points.
  • The Lady Volunteers are making 43.4% of their shots from the field, 12.6% higher than the Gamecocks concede to opponents (30.8%).
  • The Gamecocks' 47 shooting percentage from the field is 7.2 higher than the Lady Volunteers have conceded.

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 LSU W 88-64 Colonial Life Arena
2/16/2023 Florida W 87-56 Colonial Life Arena
2/19/2023 @ Ole Miss W 64-57 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/23/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
2/26/2023 Georgia - Colonial Life Arena

