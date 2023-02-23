Western Carolina vs. Chattanooga Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game at Ramsey Center has the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (16-11) going head to head against the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-18) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 67-51 win for heavily favored Chattanooga.
The Lady Catamounts head into this matchup on the heels of a 72-59 loss to UNC Greensboro on Saturday.
Western Carolina vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
Western Carolina vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chattanooga 67, Western Carolina 51
Western Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Catamounts defeated the Wofford Terriers in a 53-49 win on January 12. It was their best victory of the season.
- Western Carolina has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (12).
Western Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-48 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 172) on January 28
- 49-46 at home over Campbell (No. 274) on December 6
- 68-59 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 341) on December 1
- 58-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on November 18
- 48-47 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on November 10
Western Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Catamounts' -284 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 53.8 points per game (344th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per outing (176th in college basketball).
- With 51.8 points per game in SoCon tilts, Western Carolina is putting up 2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (53.8 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Lady Catamounts are averaging 7.1 more points per game (57.2) than they are when playing on the road (50.1).
- Western Carolina cedes 59.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 69.5 on the road.
- The Lady Catamounts have been putting up 53.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 53.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
