Charleston (SC) vs. UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-14) and UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-21) matching up at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has a projected final score of 65-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cougars, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 24.
The Cougars head into this game following a 60-58 win over Elon on Sunday.
Charleston (SC) vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina
Charleston (SC) vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Charleston (SC) 65, UNC Wilmington 62
Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis
- When the Cougars took down the Towson Tigers, who are ranked No. 144 in our computer rankings, on December 29 by a score of 53-48, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Seahawks are 0-10 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.
Charleston (SC) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 90-56 on the road over Delaware (No. 187) on February 12
- 85-81 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on December 2
- 70-65 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on January 20
- 60-58 on the road over Elon (No. 282) on February 19
- 79-60 on the road over Radford (No. 296) on November 30
Charleston (SC) Performance Insights
- The Cougars have a +7 scoring differential, putting up 68 points per game (131st in college basketball) and allowing 67.7 (263rd in college basketball).
- In conference action, Charleston (SC) is putting up fewer points (65.3 per game) than it is overall (68) in 2022-23.
- At home the Cougars are scoring 69.7 points per game, 3.2 more than they are averaging away (66.5).
- At home Charleston (SC) is conceding 61.6 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than it is away (73.4).
- While the Cougars are scoring 68 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their past 10 games, producing 69.7 a contest.
