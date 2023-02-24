The Charlotte Hornets, Nick Richards included, face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Richards had six points, nine rebounds and five blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 120-110 win versus the Spurs.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Richards, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.0 5.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 4.6 Assists -- 0.5 0.1 PRA -- 14.3 10.5 PR 12.5 13.8 10.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Nick Richards' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nick Richards Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Richards has taken 4.8 shots per game this season and made 3.0 per game, which account for 3.9% and 5.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Richards' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 15th in possessions per game with 101.3.

On defense, the Timberwolves have allowed 115.8 points per game, which is 19th-best in the NBA.

Conceding 44.4 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have conceded 25.6 per game, 15th in the NBA.

Nick Richards vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 20 2 3 1 0 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Richards or any of his Hornets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.