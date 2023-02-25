Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-16) and Charleston Southern Lady Buccaneers (5-23) matching up at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 69-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Presbyterian, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Lady Buccaneers dropped their most recent game 65-55 against UNC Asheville on Wednesday.
Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Charleston Southern vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction
- Prediction: Presbyterian 69, Charleston Southern 58
Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Buccaneers' best win this season came against the Longwood Lancers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 337) in our computer rankings. The Lady Buccaneers brought home the 76-72 win at home on January 28.
- Charleston Southern has 14 losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
Charleston Southern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-43 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 23
- 53-49 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 25
- 64-57 on the road over Winthrop (No. 352) on February 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Charleston Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Buccaneers' -478 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 53.6 points per game (346th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per contest (318th in college basketball).
- In Big South action, Charleston Southern has averaged 3.6 more points (57.2) than overall (53.6) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Lady Buccaneers are averaging 8.1 more points per game at home (57.6) than away (49.5).
- At home, Charleston Southern allows 67.8 points per game. Away, it allows 73.5.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Lady Buccaneers are posting 57.9 points per contest, 4.3 more than their season average (53.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.