Saturday's game that pits the Samford Bulldogs (13-15) versus the Furman Lady Paladins (10-18) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Samford, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on February 25.

The Lady Paladins enter this contest after an 88-69 loss to Mercer on Thursday.

Furman vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Furman vs. Samford Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 67, Furman 63

Furman Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Lady Paladins took down the Radford Highlanders at home on December 18 by a score of 75-67.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Paladins are 0-8 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

Furman 2022-23 Best Wins

67-60 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 322) on November 11

65-64 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 335) on December 7

60-46 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on January 14

66-53 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on February 9

71-58 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 354) on November 26

Furman Performance Insights