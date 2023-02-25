How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, February 25, with the Hurricanes victorious in five consecutive games.
Watch on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSSC as the Hurricanes try to take down the Ducks.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/6/2022
|Ducks
|Hurricanes
|4-3 (F/OT) ANA
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 146 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes' 193 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.0 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 42 goals during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|50
|25
|28
|53
|39
|44
|52.1%
|Martin Necas
|57
|23
|29
|52
|43
|35
|44.2%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|57
|21
|30
|51
|46
|31
|60%
|Brent Burns
|57
|12
|31
|43
|37
|39
|100%
|Seth Jarvis
|57
|13
|18
|31
|19
|28
|37.5%
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks allow 4.2 goals per game (245 in total), 32nd in the league.
- The Ducks have 146 goals this season (2.5 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks are 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|59
|19
|29
|48
|58
|22
|41.9%
|Troy Terry
|52
|14
|29
|43
|19
|35
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|59
|9
|24
|33
|35
|29
|-
|Adam Henrique
|57
|19
|14
|33
|31
|25
|51.1%
|Mason McTavish
|58
|13
|19
|32
|24
|20
|42.3%
