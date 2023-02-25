Saturday's contest at Kimmel Arena has the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-17) matching up with the Longwood Lancers (8-20) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 65-62 win for UNC Asheville, so expect a competitive matchup.

In their last time out, the Bulldogs won on Wednesday 65-55 over Charleston Southern.

UNC Asheville vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

UNC Asheville vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 65, Longwood 62

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

On February 1, the Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season, a 64-51 victory over the High Point Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 234) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UNC Asheville is 8-11 (.421%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

UNC Asheville 2022-23 Best Wins

52-49 at home over Radford (No. 293) on February 15

68-57 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 342) on November 18

64-51 at home over Western Carolina (No. 350) on November 28

68-65 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on February 4

54-48 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on January 2

UNC Asheville Performance Insights